PM Modi to Lay Foundation of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's Hazira Plant Expansion in Gujarat's Surat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually address the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the expansion project of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarat’s Surat district.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) - a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers - will expand crude steel capacity at its Hazira plant from 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA, the company officials said.

With an investment of around Rs 60,000 crores, the expansion project will create diverse employment opportunities in not only Gujarat, but across the country.

Advertisement

The company was early this month awarded an environmental clearance to expand the capacity at its plant in Hazira from the current crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA.

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also virtually attend the ground breaking ceremony that will take place at 2 pm. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the plant for the event along with Member of Parliament from Navsari C R Paatil.

“This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government’s National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India’s own long-term plans to expand capacity," the company said.

The project will help in production of value added steel types that will help in strengthening India’s position as a global manufacturing hub of steel and is another step towards the realisation of PM’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Read all the Latest India News here