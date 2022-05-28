PM Modi to Participate in Programme to Release Benefits Under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme on PM Cares for the children Scheme where he will interact with orphans on May 30.

The day of the event also coincides with the oath taking of the second term of the BJP government at the centre. The event will kick start the campaign on completion of 8 years of PM Modi’s government.

The prime minister will also release a comprehensive list of benefits and services to the children under PM cares. The PM cares for children scheme was launched by the PM Modi on May 29 last year.

The scheme will benefit those children who have lost both of their parents or adoptive parent or surviving parent to Covid-19.

Advertisement

The scheme aims to ensure comprehensive care, support, and protection of children and enable their well-being through health insurance, support them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support till the age of 23 years.

The children to get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM cares fund. Free education will also be ensured for those children.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will give the opening remarks during the programme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.