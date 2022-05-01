Home » News » India » PM Modi to Speak at Unveiling of Sardar Patel Statue in Canada's Markham

PM Modi to Speak at Unveiling of Sardar Patel Statue in Canada's Markham

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: mygov.in/ppc)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: mygov.in/ppc)

Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: May 01, 2022, 15:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night will share his remarks at an event in Canada’s Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.

“At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," Modi tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: May 01, 2022, 15:15 IST