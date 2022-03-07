Home » News » India » PM Modi to Speak to Russian President Putin on Monday Amid Ongoing Evacuation Efforts

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: March 07, 2022, 14:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said.

The telephonic talks will follow Modi’s scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi’s interaction with the two leaders comes amid India’s all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia. Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

first published: March 07, 2022, 13:42 IST