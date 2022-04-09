PM Modi to Virtually Address Umiya Mata Temple's Foundation Day Celebrations in Gujarat on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the 14th foundation day celebrations of the Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat’s Gathila on the occasion of Ram Navami via video-conferencing at 1 pm.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday issued a statement and said the temple was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2008 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. “Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society," it said.

Umiya Maa is considered the reigning deity (kuldevi) of the Patidar or Patel community, and ‘patotsav’ is the anniversary of the consecration of the idol in the temple, also known as ‘prana pratishtha’.

In a statement issued by the Shri Umiya Mataji Temple in Ganthila village of Junagadh, the members of the Patidar community would gather at the site in large numbers on April 10, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Patil remaining present at the venue.

PM Modi will eb on a two-day visit to Gujarat on April 19-20 to attend several events in different parts of the state, officials told news agency PTI on Friday.

