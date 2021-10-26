PM Modi to Visit Kedarnath on November 5, Inaugurate Reconstruction Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5, a day ahead of the closure of the Himalayan temple for winters, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth over Rs 400 crore. It will be his second visit to the state within a month. He had visited AIIMS, Rishikesh, on October 7 to inaugurate an oxygen plant there.

Confirming Modi's visit to Kedarnath next month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said besides offering prayers at the Himalayan temple, the prime minister will lay inaugurate and the foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects. He will also unveil a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, Dhami said.

Modi has visited Kedarnath several times after becoming prime minister in 2014. He could not come to Kedarnath last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi has been closely monitoring Kedarpuri reconstruction projects. The portals of Kedarnath are scheduled to be closed for winter on November 6 on the occasion of Bhaiyya Dooj.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.