Home » News » India » PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh on May 29, 31

PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh on May 29, 31

During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. (Image: Reuters)
During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi will, meanwhile, address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ to be organised in Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing. PMO said Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham, and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara, are organising the programme

Advertisement
News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 18, 2022, 23:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit both poll-bound states Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in a span of three days. He will visit Gujarat on May 29 and Himachal Pradesh on May 31, sources said.

During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. He will also attend an event in Gandhinagar. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections are slated to take place by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ to be organised in Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office said the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham, and the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara, are organising the programme.

Advertisement

It aims to involve more youngsters in social service and nation-building, a statement said, adding that it also aims to make them partners in building a new India through initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’, among others.

RELATED NEWS

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 18, 2022, 22:34 IST