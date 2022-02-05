PM Unveils 216-ft Tall 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad, Says 'Ramanujacharya's Values Will Strengthen India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality’ to commemorate the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad and said the statue will enourage youth and will be a symbol of knowledge, detachment, and ideals. PM Modi landed in Hyderabad earlier this afternoon where he also attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

“Statue of Equality will encourage youth. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment, and ideals," PM Modi said after the inauguration.

“It is not important to leave your roots for development. Ramanujacharya ji worked for the Dalit community," PM Modi added.

The 216-feet tall Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

“A great leader and advocate of equality- BR Ambedkar was a big follower of Sri Ramanujacharya Ji and abided by his principles on an equal society for all. Ramanujacharya Ji gave composition for Sanskrit Granth and gave Tamil language an equal importance in Bhakti Marg," PM Modi said.

The statue has been conceptualized by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad, Hyderabad. Today’s inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebration of Sri Ramanujacharya’s 1,000th birth anniversary.

During the program, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya was showcased.

PM Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

However, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspicuously absent during the reception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport here on Saturday. This is the first time since 2014 that PM Modi was not received by KCR.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among the VIPs received Modi at the airport.

