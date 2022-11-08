PM Modi Unveils G20 Logo: Significance of the Lotus, Its 7 Petals Explained

The logo of India’s G20 Presidency was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, along with its theme and website. The logo was much awaited, as it represents India’s “message and overarching priorities" to the world, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on Monday.

As PM Modi unveiled the logo consisting of a blooming lotus and its seven petals, he said, “The World is going through the after effects of a disruptive Once in a century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The Symbol of the lotus in G20 Logo is representation of hope in these times."

Advertisement

“Not Just a logo, but a feeling in our veins"

During the launch of India’s G20 Presidency logo, PM Modi described it as a message and a feeling in the veins of Indians. This is a resolution, which has been included in our thinking, he said. “No matter how adverse the circumstances in the world, the lotus will bloom," he added.

“I congratulate countrymen on historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency. ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is signature of India’s compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together," he said.

Significance of lotus in g20 symbol

Advertisement

The lotus is India’s national flower and prominent feature in the Indian mythology. Its inclusion in the logo of India’s G20 presidency represents Indian culture, spirituality, fruitfulness, wealth and purity of heart and mind, a statement by the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Seven petals on Lotus represent seven continents of the globe and also seven notes of music. G20 will bring the world together in harmony. In this logo, Lotus flower is depicting the mythological heritage of India, our faith, our intelligence," PM Modi said during the logo’s launch.

Read all the Latest India News here