Netaji Instilled Belief of a Free India, Says PM Modi At Launch of Bose Hologram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed. Calling the event as a “historic day", PM Modi said, “Netaji’s statue will not only remind us of our duties to the nation but also inspire the generations to come." He further added, “Netaji instilled the belief of a free India." He also quoted the iconic freedom fighter and said: mein svatantra ki bheekh nahi loonga, mein isse hasil karunga."

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji’s statue will inspire democratic values and future generations," he said.

Advertisement

The prime minister also conferred the ‘Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar’ for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony.

Welcoming the move, the Prime Minister said, “even during Corona, the nation fought many disasters like earthquakes, floods and cyclones. Because of the efforts of our disaster forces, we were able to save numerous lives."

“Earlier, the disaster management was handled by the agricultural department. Our government strengthened NDRF. International agencies hailed our initiatives in the disaster management sector," he said. “We strengthened the NDRF and SDRF who saves people stuck in dangerous situations, putting their own lives at stake. Today is the day to salute their efforts."

He said, “we have put emphasis on ‘Reform along with Relief, Rescue and Rehabilitation.’ Today, our disaster management has become the model of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan Vishwas.’ We modernised NDRF, expanded it across the country. Space technology and other best possible practices have been adopted for planning and management."

A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony. The Union government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

Advertisement

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

“Netaji used to say, ‘Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India.’ Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India, and we have a target to build a New India before the 100 years of independence," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

“It was my good fortune that our government got the opportunity to declassify files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," he said.

Hailing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence, PM Modi said, “Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav resolves that India will revive its identity and inspirations. It is unfortunate that after independence, along with the country’s culture and traditions, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities," he said.

Advertisement

“The freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well. But today, after decades of independence, the country is correcting those mistakes," he said.

PM Modi said, “we are honouring our national heroes: from building the Statue of Unity; to celebrating Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas; to building museums for our tribal freedom fighters. We are drawing inspiration from our glorious leaders."

Advertisement

Modi had said earlier that the statue would be a fitting tribute to Bose’s immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country’s indebtedness to him. A 30,000 lumens 4K projector will power the hologram statue.

An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram, the government has said. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.