PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu Pay Tributes to BJP Ideologue Upadhyaya on Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a principal BJP ideologue, on his 54th death anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism can provide solutions to many problems of not only India but the world.

Coming from the RSS, Upadhyaya was a founder member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later transformed into the BJP after its brief merger with opposition parties to take on the Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, and his ideas have been an inspiration for the party.

Modi said his entire life was based on the principle of "sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay" (For everybody's good, for everybody's happiness). The prime minister has often cited Upadhyaya's advocacy of "antyodaya" (uplift of the most poor) as a key driver of his government's welfare policies.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu described the Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder as an epitome of selfless service. Upadhyaya died on this day in 1968.

"He was a devout nationalist, insightful thinker and an epitome of selfless service," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Upadhyaya's philosophies of integral humanism and 'antyodaya' have inspired many to serve the nation and the downtrodden and will continue to remain a guiding force for all, the vice president said.

