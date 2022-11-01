PM Modi Visits Morbi Bridge Collapse Site to Review Rescue Ops, Meets Injured Persons at Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Gujarat’s Morbi to meet the injured persons admitted at a civil hospital in the town and also visited the bridge collapse site to review the ongoing search and rescue operations. Officials present at the site also briefed him on how the unfortunate tragedy unfolded.

Officials briefed PM Modi about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday evening when the British-era suspension bridge collapsed and several people fell into the Machchhu River.

Before he arrived at the spot, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the location. He then arrived at Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about the incident.

The century-old bridge was 1.25 meters wide and spans 233 meters on the river connecting Darbargadh Palace and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

An investigation has already begun as to what led to the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge.

A police officer said on Monday that technical and structural flaws and some maintenance issues were prima facie responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse. Rajkot Range IG Ashok Kumar Yadav had told reporters that the police will take help from forensic experts and structural engineers to probe all aspects related to it. “Our preliminary investigation has revealed that technical and structural flaws, including (lack of) certification as well as some maintenance issues, were responsible for the tragedy," he said.

On Tuesday, Gujarat cabinet minister Trivedi said, “The kin of all the deceased have already been paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be deposited soon into their bank accounts through DBT (direct bank transfer)."

Police have so far arrested nine persons, including four from the Morbi-based Oreva Group that was managing the suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure.

The clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given a contract by the Morbi Municipality to repair and operate the ill-fated hanging bridge for 15 years and charge tickets in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for its use, as per documents of the municipality.

(with inputs from PTI)

