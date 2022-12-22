PM Modi Warns Against Pandemic Complacency, Calls for Increased Covid Testing at High-level Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency and called for maintaining strict vigil amid concerns over new Covid-19 variants reported in some countries. Prime Minister Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in India.

PM Modi was told briefed on the Covid-19 situation in the country and was told that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week as of December 22. However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally in the last six weeks.

The Prime Minister noted the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing. States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for Genome Sequencing on a daily basis. This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures, an official release stated.

He reiterated that Covid yet to be over and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

He advised states to ensure the operational readiness of hospital infrastructure. “Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources," the official statement read.

He urged people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks especially in crowded places. He also asked the elderly population and those vulnerable to the disease to take the precautionary dose vaccination.

“Prime Minister was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds," the statement read. He advised regular monitoring of availability and prices of essential medicines, it added.

Highlighting the globally appreciated work of the frontline healthcare workers, Prime Minister exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner, it added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar,Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Advisor PMO Amit Khare, Home Secretary A K Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others attended the virtual meeting.

Earlier in the day, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

The statement came a day after Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated.

