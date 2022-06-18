PM Modi Will Never Compromise on LAC: Jaishankar at CNN-News18 Town Hall

India will never allow China to make unilateral changes to the Line of Actual Control, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the first edition of the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said: “China’s attempt was to unilaterally change the LAC, but by enormous logistical effort we were able to counter them. We are very clear that we won’t allow any changes to the LAC."

Both nations have deployed thousands of troops on the high-altitude border since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in June 2020. India has maintained that ties cannot return to normal until troops are pulled back on the disputed border, a position also conveyed by Jaishankar during his meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in March this year.

“We have negotiated on the friction points and many of the friction points have been resolved. We are very clear on one thing, we won’t allow any unilateral changes to the LAC. People in the country trust our PM, he will never compromise on it," Jaishankar said at the Town Hall.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar had said that development of India-China ties has to be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutuality of interests.

India and China have been holding military talks that resulted in the completion of disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

