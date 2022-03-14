Home » News » India » PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery to Obama After He Tests Positive for Covid

PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery to Obama After He Tests Positive for Covid

U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a working dinner at the White House with heads of delegations attending the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: March 14, 2022, 10:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick recovery to former US President Barack Obama who has tested positive for COVID-19. “My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family’s good health and wellbeing," Modi tweeted.

Obama had said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, though he is feeling relatively healthy. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," Obama tweeted.

