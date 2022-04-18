PM Modi's 3-day Gujarat Tour Begins With Visit to Gandhinagar Command and Control Center for Schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday for a three-day visit. From Ahmedabad, the prime minister headed towards Gandhinagar Command and Control Center for Schools, where he paid a visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra and interacted with students and teachers of government schools.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared some pictures of his visit and lauded how “technology is being leveraged to ensure a more vibrant education sector in Gujarat".

“Sharing some glimpses from my visit to the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar. It is commendable how technology is being leveraged to ensure a more vibrant education sector in Gujarat. This will tremendously benefit the youth of Gujarat," the PM wrote.

PM Modi will retire for the day in Raj Bhavan.

Here is PM Modi’s itinerary for his Gujarat visit:

April 19

- PM Modi will complete various projects of Banas Dairy

- He will be present at the public meeting held at Deodar

- PM will attend Jamnagar programme after Deodar

- PM will reach Jamnagar at 1:20 pm

- He will participate in a programme at the World Ayurvedic University

- Will arrive in Ahmedabad from Jamnagar at 5:00 p.m.

- Will spend the night in Raj Bhavan again.

April 20

- PM Modi will attend a programme at Mahatma Mandir

- He will conclude various projects in Dahod and Panchmahal

- PM Modi will leave for Dahod at 2 pm

- The Prime Minister will depart from Ahmedabad Airport for Delhi at 6.16 pm

