PM Modi's Brother Prahlad Injured in Road Accident in Karnataka's Kadakola

Prahlad Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday afternoon sustained injuries after a car he was travelling in met with an accident in Kadakola town, the outskirt of Mysuru in Karnataka. He was on the way to Bandipuar from Bengaluru when the incident took place.

His son and daughter-in-law, who were also in the vehicle, escaped with minor injuries.

SP Seema Latkar and others visited the hospital where all of them were treated for minor injuries.

Read all the Latest India News here