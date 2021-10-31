PM Modi's Busy Schedule at Glasgow COP26: From Key Bilateral Talks with Johnson to Museum Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a series of high-profile meetings lined up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1.

Earlier this month, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had announced that PM Modi will attend the UN climate summit in Glasgow, in a boost for global efforts for steeper emission cuts to fight global warming.

At Glasgow, PM Modi will join more than 120 Heads of Government and Heads of State at the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) a designated UN zone for the global summit.

Modi, who has had a series of engagements at the G20 Summit in Rome, will fly to Scotland from Italy for the second leg of his European tour, which began on Friday.

Here is a look at the full schedule PM Modi in local time for November 1 at Glasgow

 10:00 - 10:30am: Meeting with community leaders/indologists

 12:00 noon - 13:00pm: COP26 opening ceremony

 13:45pm – 14:00pm: Bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson (10 mins internal briefing before the meeting)

 14:30PM – 16:30pm: High-profile event with world leaders on ‘Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade’

 PM Modi will leave after making his remark to make national statement

 15:00pm – 16:00pm: National statements by leaders (3 mins each)

 17:45pm - Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

 18:00pm -20:30pm: VVIP reception

PM Modi is also set to meet his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last week, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India.

Modi’s invitation to Bennett grabbed headlines in Israel as it was interpreted as a signal from New Delhi that it was comfortable working with the new government in the Jewish state. As per local media reports, Bennett is likely to visit India next year.

