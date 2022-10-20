PM's 'D'-Day Docket: Packed Schedule around Diwali Includes Visits to Kedar-Badri, Gujarat, Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a packed schedule this festive season with successive visits to Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

These visits would cover many sectors: defence, diplomacy, education, environment, spiritual heritage, sports, roads, ropeways, temple rejuvenation, tourism, infrastructure, industries, lighthouse, and ‘LiFE’, etc.

The PM will visit Gujarat on October 19-20. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore.

On the 19th, he will participate in five different events. He will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The PM will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj. He will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Junagadh. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices.

On the 20th, he will launch Mission LiFE. This will be followed by his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia, after which he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.

Early morning on the 21st, the PM will head towards the spiritual destinations of Kedarnath and Badrinath, where he will lay the foundation stone of connectivity projects worth around Rs 3,500 crore. He will perform darshan and pooja at the Kedarnath temple as well as at the Badrinath Temple. The PM will also review the progress of various development work at Kedarnath and Badrinath.

On the 22nd, he will return from Uttarakhand. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesham function of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via videoconferencing. He will also participate in an important programme that will impact the youth across the country, details of which will be revealed soon.

On the 23rd, the Prime Minister will reach Ayodhya. He will perform pooja and darshan of Lord Ram followed by an inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. He will attend the Rajya-Abhishek of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The Prime Minister will also witness the spectacular aarti at the new ghat of the Saryu river, followed by his participation in the grand Deepotsav celebrations.

