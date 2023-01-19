PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' Updated With New Mantras, Now Available in 13 Indian Languages

The updated edition of Exam Warriors, penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is full of new mantras for students as well as parents and has been released in 13 Indian languages.

The latest edition of the book, which was released ahead of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on January 27, is now available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Urdu and Bangla.

The first edition of the book was released on February 3, 2018, by the then external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar. The book has the prime minister’s “34 mantras" for students, teachers and parents to help them beat exam stress.

Advertisement

In the book, Prime Minister Modi has urged everyone to celebrate examinations with a festival-like enthusiasm. He has compared students, especially those appearing for board examinations, to warriors. The PM’s tips, or mantras, could help these so-called exam warriors to deal with anxiety and stress.

The Exam Warriors module is available on the NaMo app while the book also has a Braille version. The module has an interactive tech element, communicating the core message of each mantra written in the book.

Exam Warriors in itself is seen as a large movement led by PM Modi to create a stress-free environment for children. The book is part of the larger movement along with the Pariksha Pe Charcha event, which will be in its sixth edition this year.

It showcases a refreshing approach to education, which focuses on knowledge and holistic development. The message of the book is that exams should not be treated as a life-and-death situation, so as to make the learning process more fulfilling.

Read all the Latest India News here