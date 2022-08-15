PM Modi's I-Day Speech Lasts for 83 Minutes: Know About His Longest, Shortest Red Fort Addresses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9th Independence address lasted for about 83 minutes (1 hour and 23 minutes). In it, the PM touched upon a variety of topics, including the country’s freedom fighters, gender equality, and India’s aspirations.

The time duration and length of the PM’s speech in his I-day speeches are often the topic of debate. In 2016, Modi gave his longest speech, lasting 94 minutes.

Let’s take a look at the duration of PM’s Independence Day addresses through the years:

His Independence Day speech in 2021 year lasted 88 minutes (1 hour and 28 minutes), making it his third-longest to date. The Prime Minister had began his speech shortly after hoisting the tricolour at Red Fort at 7:30 a.m. The speech ended around 9:08 a.m.

PM Modi’s I-day address in 2020 lasted nearly 92 minutes. He gave his longest speech in 2016, which lasted approximately 94 minutes. In 2017, the Prime Minister delivered his shortest speech. He had spoken to the nation for 56 minutes that year.

PM Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014. The impromptu speech had lasted 65 minutes. PM Modi’s speech in 2015 lasted 86 minutes.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a 72-minute speech from the Red Fort in 1947, which was the longest ever speech from the Red Fort until 2015.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 speeches during his long tenure, kept his Independence Day speeches to 50 minutes.

