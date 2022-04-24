PM Modi's J&K Visit LIVE Updates: Blast in Jammu Ahead of PM's Visit; J&K Eyes Rs 70,000 Cr Funding as UAE Biz Leaders to Accompany Modi

PM Modi’s J&K Visit LIVE Updates: In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make industrial and development push in J&K and address panchayats across the country on ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’.

Preparations are in full swing, and security arrangements have been strengthened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Palli in the Samba district. Modi is expected to launch industrial investments worth Rs 70,000 crore and inaugurate and lay foundation of some developmental projects including two power projects.

Here are the latest updates of PM Modi’s Jammu and Kashmir visit:

- A suspected blast was reported in the Laliana village of Bishnah in Jammu. The blast occurred just 12 kilometres away from the area where PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering today. The nature of the blast is being verified, sources said.

- The visit, set to be his first after the abrogation of article 370 in August 2019, coincides with the ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ which is celebrated every year on April 24.

- The Prime Minister will address a gathering including more than 30,000 Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Jammu and Kashmir whereas PRIs from across the country will be connected virtually for the Prime Minister’s address.

- Top business leaders from the UAE will accompany the PM during the visit. The UAE firms are expected to propose investments amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore.

- A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for Modi’s visit to Samba. An alert has also been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in J&K in view of the visit. “A multi-tier security setup has been put in place in Samba and adjoining areas as a part of foolproof security," a senior official told PTI.

- As per reports, at Panchayat Palli in Jammu where the address will take place, an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, sarpanches, and village heads to improve their income and their produce.

- PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of “multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore", according to the PMO. He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative, aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country, as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

- PM Modi will also inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of more than Rs 3,100 crore. PM Modi will also be flagging off some key projects.

- Some of the innovations that will be showcased are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps usable by farmers for the weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation is famously known as the purple revolution, biotechnology innovations to increase the production of apple on the same land to increase farmers’ income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment, the shelf life of fruits to be increased through atomic radiation, etc.

- Modi had briefly visited J&K to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces in the Nowshera district on November 4, 2021. Before that, he had visited J&K in April 2019.

