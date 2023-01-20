Home » News » India » PM Modi’s Leadership Critical in a Fractured World, India Bright Spot Amid Global Crisis: WEF Founder

PM Modi’s Leadership Critical in a Fractured World, India Bright Spot Amid Global Crisis: WEF Founder

In its statement, the WEF said it values its nearly 40-year collaborative history with India and looks forward to continued cooperation with the country during its G20 presidency under Prime Minister Modi's leadership

By: News Desk

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 16:23 IST

New Delhi, India

WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab commended India's decisive action on the climate case for renewables. (AP/Twitter)
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in a fractured world, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said India is a bright spot amid the global crisis and its G20 presidency comes at a crucial time.

“India’s G20 presidency comes at a crucial time, Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is critical in this fractured world," Schwab said.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the Indian ministerial delegation and many of its top business leaders," Schwab said.

“I commend the country’s decisive action on the climate case for renewables, its contribution to the global healthcare ecosystem, the focus on an economic model for women-led development, and its leadership on digital public infrastructure. India remains a bright spot amid global geoeconomics and geopolitical crises," he added.

After attending an India reception on Thursday night during the WEF Annual Meeting 2023, Schwab said India is promoting a just and equitable growth for all in the world during its G20 presidency, while also making significant progress on the most pressing domestic challenges.

The WEF said its annual meeting is taking place at a time when multiple crises have deepened divisions and fragmented the geopolitical landscape.

Governments and businesses must address people’s immediate, critical needs while also laying the groundwork for a more sustainable, resilient world by the end of the decade, leaders have said here.

The WEF said the programme simultaneously addresses immediate crises and long-term future challenges and helps set the scene for India’s G20 presidency.

With PTI inputs

first published: January 20, 2023, 16:08 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 16:23 IST
