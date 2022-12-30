PM Modi's Mother Heeraben, 99, Passes Away Days After Hospitalisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben, passed away early on Friday at the age of 99. PM Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. Sources said that PM Modi will leave for Gujarat shortly.

Tweeting a photo of his mother, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

A statement from U N Mehta Heart Hospital stated that Heeraben passed away at 3:40 am on Friday during treatment.

“Pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Among other who condoled the death of Heeraben early on Friday was Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ace comedian Kapil Sharma and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal were among several leaders who visited the hospital on Tuesday, the day PM Modi’s mother was admitted. The prime minister too landed in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the afternoon, and spent over an hour with his mother. He also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

Sources told News18 that the prime minister is leaving for Ahmedabad. “Flagging off of Vande Bharat train and launch of other developmental works in Kolkata will be done as scheduled. PM Modi may join through video conference," sources added.

Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with her during most of his Gujarat visits.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared about the special bond he has with his mother along with several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from her.

