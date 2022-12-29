Home » News » India » PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Likely to be Discharged In a Day or Two, Health Improving: CMO

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Likely to be Discharged In a Day or Two, Health Improving: CMO

"Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," a communication from the Chief Minister's Office read

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 12:07 IST

Gandhinagar, India

A statement from the hospital stated that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving” (File photo/Instagram/Narendra Modi)
A statement from the hospital stated that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving” (File photo/Instagram/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, 99, is doing better and is “likely to be discharged in a day or two", the Gujarat government said on Thursday. PM Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated.

“Heeraba’s health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office read.

Yesterday, PM Modi visited her at the hospital. After landing in Ahmedabad from Delhi in the afternoon, PM Modi headed straight to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where he spent over an hour with his mother.

He also spoke to the doctors at the hospital.

A statement from the hospital stated that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving".

Heeraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The Prime Minister regularly visits Raysan and spends time with her during most of his Gujarat visits.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared about the special bond he has with his mother along with several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from her.

first published: December 29, 2022, 11:20 IST
last updated: December 29, 2022, 12:07 IST
