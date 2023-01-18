PM Modi’s Mumbai Visit Tomorrow: Traffic to be Hit in Some Parts | Check Advisory, Which Routes to Avoid

Traffic movement on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai is likely to be affected on Thursday in view of an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain present. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores during his one-day visit.

Mumbai Traffic Police said there would be slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of the Western Express Highway from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm.

A few roads have been closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted ahead of the prime minister’s visit. Roads leading to and from Bandra Kurla Complex and Gundavali Metro station are likely to remain affected on January 19. People have been advised to plan commute accordingly.

“Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Flying Activities Banned in Areas in Vicinity of PM Modi’s Event Venue

Flying activities will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex and nearby areas in Mumbai on Thursday in the view of PM’s visit. The prime minister is scheduled to attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale commercial hub.

Flying activities including the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft will not be allowed from noon till midnight under the jurisdictions of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi, and Jogeshwari on Thursday, the Mumbai Police said in an order on Wednesday.

“Terrorist or Anti-Social elements may attack using the drone, paragliders, remote control micro-light aircraft, etc. hence such flying activities are banned for the day. There is every likelihood of the breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property on that account," the order said, PTI reported.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crores. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD. He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

