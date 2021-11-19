Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: 3 Farm Laws Rolled Back, Protesters Urged to Return Home; PM Says 'Will Work Harder for Farmers'

Narendra Modi Address LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws that saw widespread protests, particularly the one at Delhi’s Singhu border. He said that the government has formed a committee, comprising Centre, agri experts and farmers, to work on benefits for crop growers. “I shall never stop from doing good work. What I did was for the country, what I will do will be for my country. Trust me, I will work more so that your dreams can come true," PM Modi said, adding that they are working on changing crop pattern.
Earlier on Friday, he wished people on occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Around 2:30 pm, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh for public meetings in Jhansi and Mahoba, following which he will go to Lucknow and attend the DGP’s conference on Saturday and Sunday before returning to Delhi. The two public meetings are expected to be a strong political message to Bundelkhand by PM.
“Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet. “Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.
'Farmers' Sacrifice Paid Dividends': Amarinder, Sidhu, Other Top Leaders React as Modi Govt Repeals Farm Laws | The stunning announcement received reactions from every end of the country. Opposition parties have congratulated the protesting farmers for their "victory" after PM Modi's decision. The protest against the farm laws has been ongoing at the borders of the national capital, and across the country, for over a year now.
Key Highlights of Narendra Modi's Address to the Nation on Farm Laws: 'Apologise if Some Farmers Did Not…' | In a major announcement ahead of a slew of state elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government would withdraw the three farm laws that had triggered massive protests by farmers across India.
Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been camped at Delhi borders for almost a year now, demanding that the government withdraw the three laws — The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.
PM Modi in his LIVE Speech Today said: The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said. He also highlighted his govt's measures to benefit small farmers. "I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.
Farmers' Protests to Complete One Year on Nov 26 | On November 26, the farmers' protests would have marked the first anniversary of their relentless agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. To mark the occasion, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had decided to hold nationwide rallies on November 26. A general body meeting of the SKM had asked the farmers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to assemble in large numbers at the borders of Delhi on the day.
PM Modi Announces Withdrawal of 3 Farm Laws | "Three farm laws were brought in specially to support small farmers. So that the get more options and better price for their produce. Every farmer in the country, kisan organisations welcomed farm laws, I thank all of them today. We are all in for supporting small farmers, for their progress our intent was pure, but we could not convicne some farmers. We tried our best to explain these laws to these farmers. we spoke, we discussed, we tried to convince them. Govt was even ready to re-work these farm laws. Lots happened in two years. Today i apologise with if some farmers did not understand what we wanted to do through farm laws."
PM Modi added: "Over 1000 mandies were connected via internet. We have provided platforms for sale of agri produce. Centre's agriculture budget is up by 5 times today. 10,000 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organization) are also being worked upon (7,000 cr being spent) so that farmers' financial condition imroves."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary, saying his vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires people. Modi also paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the Jhansi queen who had died fighting the British forces, saying she has a special place in the history of India and her bravery will not be forgotten by generations.
PM's Busy Schedule Today | The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Mahoba and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs6250cr today. One of the projects he will inaugurate is 'Arjun Sahayak' to help alleviate problem of water shortage for farmers in Mahoba.
PM Modi to Address Nation at Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 9 AM today. The PMO, this morning, tweeted: "Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM."
