PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Pay Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Death Anniversary

SYAMA PRASAD MOOKERJEE DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his 121st death anniversary.

Paying his tributes, PM Modi said Dr Mookerjee worked hard for India’s progress and dreamt of a strong and prosperous nation. “Remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is indebted to him for his unparalleled efforts towards furthering India’s unity. He worked hard for India’s progress and dreamt of a strong and prosperous nation. We are committed to fulfilling his dreams," PM Modi tweeted.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was also independent India’s first Minister of Industry and Supply. He was initially a part of the Indian National Congress. Between 1977 and 1979, he co-founded the Janata Party which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party. He passed away on June 23, 1953. He was 51.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted paying tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee. “Tributes to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, ardent nationalist and great educationist Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary," he tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee a source of inspiration. “I pay my humble tributes to the founder President of Jana Sangh and our source of inspiration, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. His nationalistic thoughts and his contribution and sacrifice made for the unity of the nation will always inspire us," he tweeted in Hindi.

EARLY LIFE

Syama Prasad Mookerjee completed his initial education for Mitra Institution in Bhawanipur, Kolkata. After finishing school, he took admission to Presidency College, now university. The ace politician was also the 17th rank holder in the Inter-Arts Examination in 1916. YOUNGEST VICE-CHANCELLOR OF CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY

In 1924, he got enrolled as an advocate in Calcutta High Court, and in 1934, at the age of 33, Mookerjee became the youngest vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. During his tenure, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore delivered the university convocation address in Bengali. This was the first time such a thing had happened. FOUNDED BHARATIYA JANA SANGH

In 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He had made this sangh after consulting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s MS Golwalkar. WAS OPPOSE TO QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT

Mookerjee was against the Quit India Movement. In order to stop it, he wrote several letters to the British governor. He did this during his tenure as the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. Mookerjee and other members of the Mahasabha thought that the Quit India movement will destroy the integrity of society.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.