PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navaratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the beginning of Hindu New Year, Navaratri, and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar. “Happy New Year to all of you. Vikram Samvat 2079 brought new enthusiasm and new zeal in everyone’s life," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Extending his greeting on the start of Chaitra Navratri today, he tweeted in Hindi: “Happy Navratri to all the countrymen. May this festival of worship of Shakti infuse new energy in everyone’s life."

Wishing people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the Telugu New Year, Modi tweeted: “Best wishes on the special occasion of Ugadi." He wished that “the coming year is marked with lost of joy and prosperity. May we all scale new heights of success in the new year."

Ugadi 2021 is the beginning of the Telugu Shaka Samvat 1943. In neighbouring Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Gudi Padwa or the Maharashtrian New Year.

Extending greeting to the people of Maharashtra on Gudi Padwa, PM Modi tweeted in Marathi: “Gudi Padva’s best wishes. I wish you happiness and good health this year. May all your wishes come true in the coming year."

Wishing Kashmir people on their new year, Modi tweeted: “Best wishes on Navreh." In his greeting he wrote: “Wishing you all a happiness-filled and healthy new year. May we all get new energy to work even harder and may our society touch new heights of progress."

In his greetings to the Sindhi community on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti, Modi tweeted: “Cheti Chand greetings to everyone." He wrote, “best wishes on the occaion of Cheti Chand. We remember the pious teaching of Jhulelal and seeks his blessings for the happiness and well-being of our planet. Have a great year ahead."

On the occasion of Manipur New Year, PM Modi extended his wishes and tweeted: “Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Manipur on the special occasion of Sajibu Cheiraoba. I pray for a happy and healthy year ahead."

Here’s wishing you all Hindu New Year, Happy Ramzan, Happy Chaitra Navratri , Happy Cheti Chand, Happy Ugadi, Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy Naoroj.

