PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Poila Baisakh, Vishu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Indians on the occasion of Poila Boishakh and Vishu. “Shubho Nabo Barsho! Best wishes on Poila Boishakh," PM Modi tweeted wishing on the Bengali New Year. “Greetings on Poila Boishakh. This special occasion manifests the outstanding Bengali culture. I hope that the coming year brings with it joy, peace and prosperity. May all our wishes be fulfilled," he wrote.

Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the first day in the month of Baisakh, which is the first month according to the Bengali calendar. Poila Baisakh is also known as Bangla Noboborsho. The day marks the Bengali New Year and is celebrated by people in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. The festival is also celebrated with great joy and fervour in Bangladesh.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Kerala New Year, Modi wrote: “Best wishes on the occasion of Vishu, especially to the Malayalis settled across the world. I pray for a year filled with utmost happiness and good health."

Vishu is a Hindu festival celebrated by the people of Kerala, in the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, Mahe district of Pondicherry, and some districts in Tamil Nadu. Vishu is celebrated and observed to mark the first day of the Medam, the ninth month according to the Malayalam calendar.

Vishu is celebrated in the second week of April and usually falls on the 14th or 15th. This year, Vishu is being celebrated today on Friday, April 15. Vishu is declared a regional holiday in Kerala. It is believed that the Malayalam calendar, which is also known as Kolla Varsham, has been in place since CE 825.

