Narendra Modi in MP LIVE Updates: Tribal Outreach on Agenda as PM Marks 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', Pays Tribute to Birsa Munda

Narendra Modi in MP LIVE Updates: In an attempt to woo the tribal votebank, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh today and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the community on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. During his visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station — earlier named the Habibganj station and now dedicated to the Gond queen — and launch multiple initiatives of the Indian Railways in Madhya Pradesh. PM Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jambori Maidan in the state capital of Bhopal and launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said in a statement. “It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month so that they don’t have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration," said PMO.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. “Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the Janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers,” according to the PMO statement.
He will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission, which has been developed to screen and manage patients with sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies.
Nov 15, 202111:03 (IST)
PM Modi to Inaugurate Memorial in Birsa Munda's Honour in Ranchi | Modi will inaugurate a museum in Ranchi in the memory of revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda via video-conferencing. The Modi government had recently announced that Munda's birth anniversary, which falls on Monday, will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that Modi has always emphasized the invaluable contribution of tribal communities, particularly their sacrifices for the cause of the country's freedom struggle.
Nov 15, 202110:56 (IST)
Who is Rani Kamalapati? All About the Gond Queen | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15, an official statement said on Sunday. The renaming of the station is also in accordance with the government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of Birsa Munda.
Nov 15, 202110:53 (IST)
Habibganj to Rani Kamalapati: How Names of Railway Stations Are Changed, Who Has Final Authority | Prime Minister Modi will on Monday inaugurate Madhya Pradesh's Habibganj station which has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore and provided with airport-like amenities. The station in Bhopal has been renamed after the Gond queen Rani Kamalapati. The renaming of the station is also in accordance with the central government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of Birsa Munda.
Nov 15, 202110:52 (IST)
SEE PHOTOS | PM Modi to Inaugurate 'World-Class' Rani Kamalapati Railway Station In Bhopal Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15, an official statement said on Sunday. He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, the railway ministry said.
Nov 15, 202110:50 (IST)
PM Modi to Launch Initiatives for Tribal Community | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community on Monday, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Modi will participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jambori Maidan in the state capital of Bhopal and launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said in a statement.
During the event, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union ministers of state Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and L Murugan will also be present.
