PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Tripura Airport Building, Promises 'Double Vikash'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised “double vikash" to Tripura, as he inaugurated the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Tuesday.

Modi started his speech with “Namaskar" in Bengali, followed by the tribal language. Twenty seats in Tripura have a high percentage of tribal population.

“The 21st century India looks at everybody’s growth. Earlier, some states were left behind, which was not right. People of Tripura have only seen underdevelopment… corrupt government," Modi said, adding, “Earlier, the car of corruption ran here, while brakes were hit on vikash. But we want Tripura to be the gateway of the North-East."

He highlighted how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has worked for rail and air connectivity in Tripura. “The BJP government will ensure double vikash here."

Modi also praised Tripura chief minister Biplab Dev. “He has showed how a double engine government helps in development and why such a government should be endorsed by the people of Tripura."

Apart from the airport building, the PM also inaugurated the Vidya Jyoti scheme and Mukhyamantri Gram Samridhi Yojana.

