Meeting for the 1st Time as UK's Indian-origin PM, Rishi Sunak with Narendra Modi | See Pic from G-20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met United Kingdom’s Indian-origin PM Rishi Sunak during the first day of the G-20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali. Besides Sunak, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi is in Indonesia on two-day visit on on November 15-16. The Bali summit is also significant as Joko Widodo, the President of Indonesia, will be formally handing over the G20 Presidency to Mr Modi for next year’s meeting. During the Bali summit, PM Modi will invite all G20 leaders to the September 2023 summit in India. India will assume the G20 Presidency for one year, starting December 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations opened talks on Tuesday on the island of Bali, with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over the war in Ukraine.

“We have no other option, collaboration is needed to save the world," Widodo said in opening remarks, before the leaders of the world’s wealthiest nations began closed-door discussions. “G20 must be the catalyst for inclusive economic recovery. We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war."

On the global issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a return to the path of “ceasefire and diplomacy" to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Modi said that climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world and rued that the global supply chains are in “ruins".

Read all the Latest India News here