LIVE: Mother Heeraben, 99, Hospitalised in Ahmedabad, PM Modi Leaves for Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Patel, Top BJP Leaders at Hospital

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel, K Kailash Nathan, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Kaishik Jain, MLA Darshana Vaghela are already at the medical centre.

Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June. On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”. PM Modi had in June tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday and said that had his father been alive, he would have completed his centenary in 2022.

“Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us,” PM Modi recounted in his post.

On the occasion, religious programmes were organised in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar praying for her long life and health. An 80-metre road in the Raysan area was named as Pujya Hiraba Marg. The family had also organised a bhandara (community meal) at the Jagannath temple on Heeraben’s birthday.

Heeraben Modi lives with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

Heeraben was born in Palanpur and shifted to Vadnagar after marriage. PM Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, said, “My mother was just 15-16 years old when she got married. Due to financial strain and family issues, she never got a chance to study. My mother wanted all her children to be educated. Financial conditions of the family were such we did not have money to pay fees but mother never borrowed money and made sure fees is paid by doing some job.”

PM Modi studied at a primary school in Vadnagar till Class 7. The family did not have enough money to pay school fees. PM Modi had only one uniform, and whenever the uniform got torn, Heeraben would patch up the uniform with some other coloured cloth.

Her favourite food is ice cream. She cannot resist ice cream, said Prahlad Modi.

Read all the Latest India News here