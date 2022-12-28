LIVE: Mother Heeraben, 99, Hospitalised in Ahmedabad, PM Modi Leaves for Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Patel, Top BJP Leaders at Hospital

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 15:03 IST
New Delhi, India
PM Modi’s Mother Unwell LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted at an Ahmedabad hospital after her health deteriorated last night. Even as U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement that Heeraben’s “condition is now stable, and improving”, PM Modi left for Gujarat in noon. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for the cleanliness drive, too, seems to have been inspired by the daily activities of his mother.
In the blog post written on her 99th birthday this year, PM Modi wrote, “…Her focus on cleanliness is evident even today. Whenever I go to Gandhinagar to visit her, she offers me sweets with her own hands. And just like a young child’s doting mother, she takes out a napkin and wipes my face once I finish eating. She always has a napkin or small towel tucked into her saree."
The prime minister, in a blog written on the occasion of Heeraben’s 99th birthday, noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly. Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, PM Modi said.
The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. Modi said a life lesson his mother taught him was that it was possible to be learned without being formally educated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 this year, the day his mother Heeraben entered the 100th year of her life, wrote a blog, detailing her inspiring life. Tweeting pictures with his mother, Hiraba, the PM said that age may have taken a toll on her physical health, but she is as mentally alert as ever.
Recalling his childhood with Hiraba, PM Modi shared how his mother’s small efforts reflected bigger changes like ‘water conservation’. “During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she’d use this water for the next few days. What better example than this of water conservation! (sic)," he wrote in the blog.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from where he is expected to go to UN Mehta hospital, where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had also left for the hospital.
Heeraben Modi came on a wheelchair to cast her vote at a polling booth during the second and final phase of recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. The voting for the second phase took place on December 5.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has left for UN Mehta hospital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba is admitted. CM Patel will reach the hospital shortly.
State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshana Vaghela are also at the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi entered the 100th year of her life on June 18. The prime minister, who was in Gujarat on that day, met her and took her blessings.
Heeraben Modi was born on June 18, 1923. She entered the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022, Pankaj Modi, prime minister’s younger brother, had said. Heeraba Modi lives in Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited his mother, Heeraben, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to celebrate her 100th birthday. Tweeting pictures with his mother, the PM said that age may have taken a toll on her physical health, but she is as mentally alert as ever. He also wrote a blog, detailing the inspiring life of his mother.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In statement, the hospital, UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, said: “Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."
Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Born on June 18, 1923, PM Modi’s mother entered the 100th year of her life in June. On her birthday, a road in Gandhinagar was decided to be named after her, “to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service”. PM Modi had in June tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday and said that had his father been alive, he would have completed his centenary in 2022.
“Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us,” PM Modi recounted in his post.
On the occasion, religious programmes were organised in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar praying for her long life and health. An 80-metre road in the Raysan area was named as Pujya Hiraba Marg. The family had also organised a bhandara (community meal) at the Jagannath temple on Heeraben’s birthday.
Heeraben Modi lives with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.
Heeraben was born in Palanpur and shifted to Vadnagar after marriage. PM Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, said, “My mother was just 15-16 years old when she got married. Due to financial strain and family issues, she never got a chance to study. My mother wanted all her children to be educated. Financial conditions of the family were such we did not have money to pay fees but mother never borrowed money and made sure fees is paid by doing some job.”
PM Modi studied at a primary school in Vadnagar till Class 7. The family did not have enough money to pay school fees. PM Modi had only one uniform, and whenever the uniform got torn, Heeraben would patch up the uniform with some other coloured cloth.
Her favourite food is ice cream. She cannot resist ice cream, said Prahlad Modi.
