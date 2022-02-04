PM Modi to Inaugurate 216-ft Tall Ramanujacharya Statue in Hyderabad on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will dedicate the Samata Murty or the ‘Statue of Equality’ to the nation in Hyderabad. The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.

The Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world.

It is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualized by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram at Muchintal near Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

During the program, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased.

Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Before, the Prime Minister will visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad and kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

Modi will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Prime Minister will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav accord welcome to him on behalf of the state government at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at around 2.45pm.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with DGP Mahender Reddy inspected arrangements at Muchintal on Friday. The Chief Secretary said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister to the city and coordinated with other departments for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the events at Muchintal and ICRISAT.

DGP said that cordoned off the city with tight security arrangements for the PM visit and took steps for the security, protection, transportation, logistics, parking and other necessary measures.

