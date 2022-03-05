PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Metro Rail Project in Pune on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project here on March 6 and also lay the foundation stone of various development projects in the city, an official release said on Saturday. As per the schedule, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 11 AM. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

“The prime minister will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide the world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," it said, adding that a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project will be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the metro project was also laid by Modi on Dec 24, 2016. The entire metro project is being built at the cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. The prime minister will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at the Garware metro station and will undertake a metro ride from there to the Anandnagar metro station, the release said.

Advertisement

Around noon, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore. The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of One City One Operator at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore.

A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. The PM will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner in Pune, it said. Modi will also inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-cum-Museum constructed at Balewadi. The main attraction of this museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by legendary cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the museum. After this, the prime minister will kickstart the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University at around 1:45 PM, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.