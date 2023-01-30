Home » News » India » PM Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary

PM Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary

It was on January 30, 1948, when the Father of the Nation was shot dead by Nathuram Godse.

IANS

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary.

The day is observed as Shaheed Diwas.

“I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 11:45 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 11:45 IST
