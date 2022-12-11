PM Receives Traditional 'Dhol' Welcome in Nagpur. Here's What He Does Next | Watch

Prime Minister Modi got into the celebratory spirit on Sunday during his visit to Nagpur as he was welcomed by traditional dhol players. The PM joined in too and played beats on the dhol along with one of the players.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a video of the Prime Minister playing the dhol, with the caption, “A traditional welcome in Nagpur, Maharashtra."

The Prime Minister arrived in Nagpur on Sunday morning and inaugurated several development projects, including the Vande Bharat Express, the Nagpur Metro Phase I, the Samruddhi Mahamarg and AIIMS Nagpur.

Speaking at a gathering in the city later, the Prime Minister said that development was the top priority of the government. “The 11 different development projects inaugurated today will give a new direction to Maharashtra’s growth," he said. “The focus of the Government is infrastructure development with a holistic vision and approach."

“Be it healthcare for all or wealth creation, empowering our farmers or conserving water, our government is giving top priority to infrastructure."

The Prime Minister also rode the Nagpur Metro after inaugurating Phase I and interacted with students and citizens.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Nagpur on the inauguration of the Nagpur Metro’s Phase 1. Flagged off two metro trains and also took a ride on the metro. The metro is comfortable and convenient," the PM said on Twitter.

Speaking to ANI, locals lauded the projects. “So many of our dreams have come true under PM Modi’s leadership," one said. “So proud of these development works, after so long something good happening," another added.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units are reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is set to visit Goa later on Sunday where he will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport.

