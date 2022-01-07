PM Security Breach: SC Asks Chandigarh DGP, NIA Officer to Coordinate With Registrar General

The Supreme Court’s appointment of the Director General of Police, Chandigarh and an officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as nodal officers to coordinate with the Registrar General in the matter of security lapse during PM Narendra Modi’s visit is significant as these officers are not associated with the Punjab Government and don’t belong to the Punjab cadre.

The Centre has been stressing that under Section 14 of the Special Protection Group Act, 1988, the state government is obligated to aid the special protection group (SPG) for the security of the Prime Minister of India. This becomes important in wake of the involvement of the NIA in the matter.

The Centre stressed before the SC that the PM’s security was of paramount importance and the matter needed to be probed, beyond the investigation being conducted by the Punjab government.

The Punjab government also seemed to be going back on its own committee in the Supreme Court after the appointment of Justice Mehtab Singh Gill for the probe was questioned by the petitioner in view of observations made against him by the SC in the past.

Gill is part of a two-member committee appointed by the Punjab government, while the Centre has appointed its own committee which visited Punjab on Friday.

Although both the committees have been asked to hold on their probes till Monday, the Punjab government seems to have been made to agree to other agencies probing the security lapse. The Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been asked by the Supreme Court to keep all documents in its possession.

