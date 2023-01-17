'If War Breaks Out...' Shehbaz Sharif Wants 'Honest Talks' with PM Modi as Pak Has 'Learnt its Lesson'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a “critical and honest talk" with his PM Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir" as “three wars with India has introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment" in his country.

His statement comes at a time when a leading English daily in Pakistan has pointed out that while their country is sliding deeper into an economic crisis and Sharif is begging the world for financial crumbs, India is progressing day by day.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, an international Arabic news channel, the Pakistan PM said, “My message to the Indian management and PM Modi is that allow us sit down on the desk and have critical and honest talks to resolve our burning points like Kashmir. It’s as much as us to stay peacefully and make progress or quarrel with one another, and waste time and assets."

“We now have three wars with India and it solely introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment to the individuals. We now have learnt our lesson and we wish to stay in peace, but for that we should be capable of resolving our real issues," he added.

Sharif further said that both the countries are nuclear powers and are well armed, “God forbids, if a warfare breaks out, who will stay to tell what had happened".

In an editorial in ‘The Express Tribune’, Pakistani defence analyst Shahzad Chaudhary has warned that PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to think seriously about how to improve Pakistan’s economy as India has become the country with which America and Russia, who do not see eye to eye with each other, are standing.

According to Chaudhary, the US and Russia may have strained relations, but when it comes to India, both countries are seen standing with PM Modi. “India is moving forward on its own policies and conditions. It has continued to buy oil from Russia even after the war and the public is getting its benefits," he wrote.

“India’s dream is to become the third largest economy in the world by the year 2037 and it can achieve it. It has already overtaken the UK to the fifth position. Foreign exchange reserves have also reached 600 billion dollars. While Pakistan has only $ 10.19 billion in foreign exchange reserves left."

Sharif’s statement also comes at a time when the United Nations has designated Abdul Rehman Makki, a Pakistan-based terrorist, as a global terrorist. Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, who with the help of ISI and the Pakistan deep state planned and orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

