PM Was Soft-spoken, Wished Us Success in Life: Students Recall Pune Metro Ride

Shreya Gadhve, a seven-year-old student from a school for the visually challenged in Pune, described her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his metro ride on Sunday as “short but memorable". During the ten-minute ride from the Garware metro station to the Anandnagar station, Modi interacted with differently-abled students, some of them visually impaired, present inside the metro coach.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated a stretch of the Pune metro rail project after buying a ticket from a kiosk. Shreya, a student of Poona School of Blind Girls, said the prime minister was “soft-spoken" and made her feel comfortable.

“It was an unforgettable moment for me for the entire lifetime," she said. Shreya said she was aware of a likely meeting with the PM during his Pune visit on Sunday but it was not certain. “I felt relaxed as the meeting was not confirmed initially. I got a message at the 11th hour and reached the Garware metro station. As the moment of the PM reaching the station neared, we all students became very excited. And to our surprise, he entered inside a coach where we were sitting," she said.

Advertisement

Shreya said the prime minister was very humble and soft-spoken. “The PM asked me questions like my name, where I am studying what I want to become in life etc. I shared details and told him that apart from aiming to become a playback singer, I want to be an IAS officer," Shreya said. She said that Modi was surprised that she was thinking of becoming an IAS officer.

“He told me that you being very young are thinking of becoming an IAS officer to serve the country. Modiji even complimented me for my dress. ‘Aap Bahot acche dikh rahe ho. ‘Aap is group main sabse chote bhi ho’," Shreya quoted Modi as saying. As soon as the metro ride ended, I called up my mother and told her about the interaction. Shreya said she wanted people to change their perspective towards the differently-abled people.

Satish Eknath, another visually-impaired student who was present inside the metro coach, said that interacting with the PM was a special experience for him. “The PM spoke with us in Marathi. He asked us about our goal. He wished me to become successful in life. It was a historic day in my life," he said.

Advertisement

Rasika Shikhare, a student from Vimlabai Garware school, said the interaction with the PM was a “dream moment" for him and other students. “The PM told us that whatever you do, do it very well. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a mobile phone and I couldn’t take photos with him," she said.

Later in the day, the metro service was opened for citizens, following which people started flocking the station. Many citizens expressed hope that the metro will cut short their daily journeys and save time. Meanwhile, Congress took a dig at PM Modi’s visit and his interaction with students clad in school uniforms on a Sunday during the metro ride.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.