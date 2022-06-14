PM’s ‘10 Lakh Jobs’ Target Means 1,850 Jobs Daily, Recruitment Agencies Need to Up Capacity For the Task

The central government recruitment agencies will have to massively enhance their capacity by multiple times over the next 18 months to bring on board 10 lakh people, which means hiring nearly 1,850 people on a daily basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed that this job be done in a mission mode. Government sources said this and the Agnipath scheme announcement on Tuesday, to bring 46,000 youth into the Armed Forces every year, make it two decisions in a day that will benefit the youth and the nation.

Various government recruitment agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Railways have their work cut out now for the ‘10 lakh jobs’ target fixed by the PM.

The scale of the new exercise can be understood from a reply to Parliament by the government earlier saying these agencies together had recruited about 5.6 lakh persons in central government jobs over a period of six years between 2014 and 2020. The total vacancies in central government had swell to over 8.7 lakh in 2020.

The data reviewed by News18 shows that between 2014 and 2020, 29,000 persons were recruited by UPSC through structured examination and direct recruitment and 2.28 lakh persons were recruited through Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the same six years. The Railways empaneled about 3 lakh persons in various levels and filled up 6,300 gazetted vacancies in six years.

In another reply to Parliament on April 6 this year, the government said UPSC and SSC had together recruited about two lakh persons in the five years between 2017 and 2022. “During the past five years, SSC and UPSC have advertised 1,85,734 and 27,764 posts and recruited 1,74,744 and 24,836 candidates, in keeping with the number of vacancies reported by various Ministries for various years," the central government reply said.

The Railways Ministry further told Parliament last December that the Railway Recruitment Board hired 1.39 lakh persons between 2018 and 2021.

“Occurrence and filling of vacancies is a continuous process as per the requirement of various Ministries of government. The government issues instructions to all Ministries from time to time for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts," the Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh said in this reply to Parliament in April.

Advertisement

SSB conducts recruitment to various Group C and Group B posts in the various Ministries of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

