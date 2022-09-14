PM Turns 72 This Week: Project Launches to Meeting Mother, How Modi Marked the Day After Taking Office

On birthdays, people usually cut cakes, go out with their friends and family to have fun. But for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his birthday is like any other day is his life throughout the year. He prefers to work on his birthday which falls on September 17.

This year, PM Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday where he will release eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park. The wild cats were declared extinct in the country in the 1950s.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to organise various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada" across the country from 17 September to October 2 to mark PM Modi’s birthday.

Modi was born September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district.

As PM Modi will turn 72 this week, here’s a look at how he celebrated his birthday since he took over as Prime Minister of India in 2014.

2014

PM Narendra Modi was in home state Gujarat for the special day. He took blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad on his 64th birthday and showed him Sabarmati Ashram and Sabarmati Riverfront.

2015

On his 65th birthday, PM Modi visited ‘Shauryanjali’, a six-day military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak War in New Delhi.

2016

PM Modi flew to Gujarat on his 66th birthday and took blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he went to Navsari where he attended a function where aid was distributed to the differently-abled persons.

2017

On his 67th birthday, PM Modi started the day by taking blessings of his mother in Gandhinagar. Later, he dedicated Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia to the nation.

2018

PM Modi celebrated his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with school children. He also gave gifts including solar lamp, stationary, school bags and notebooks to the students of the school. After spending his 68th birthday with students, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where he was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

2019

PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on 69th birthday. He also addressed a public rally there.

2020

As the nation was battling with COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi’s birthday remained low-key. Like last year, the BJP organised events with focus on public service across the country to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Divas’.

2021

In 2021, the Prime Minister participated virtually in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and through video-message in the Joint SCO-CSTO Outreach Session on Afghanistan.

In his address, Prime Minister highlighted the problems caused by growing radicalisation and extremism in the broader SCO region, which runs counter to the history of the region as a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values.

