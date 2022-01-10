Pocket Lockdowns Imposed in These Bengal Districts Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases; Check Here

As Covid cases surge in Bengal, several districts in the state have designated several micro containment zones in the cities to curb the rise. The district administration has laid down strict regulations in all the districts where the cases are in high numbers.

The state government has also taken up the initiatives to control the surge in different districts. In the Madhyamgram Municipality of North 24 Pargana, the administration has decided to go for lockdown from January 13-15. Apart from essential services, nothing will be open on the mentioned days.

Similarly, in Birbhum’s Siuri Municipality, all markets will remain closed from 5pm to 6am. In Bolpur Municipality, markets will be closed from 2pm to 6am.

A senior government official told News18, “I think that this will work out, pocket closure will help to curb this wave as it will take peak in each district separately. We are doing it as per the requirements."

Earlier on Monday, the entire Jhargram district was under lockdown. Apart from essentials servies, all movements were prohibited. Such restrictions are common from North to South Bengal where such partial lockdowns are being exercised.

“This will help in reducing infection and increasing awareness," oncologist Dr Diptendra Sarkar said.

Dr Saptarshi Basu, critical care expert in Woodlands hospital said, “People are careless, so these steps are taken by administration in the right way to aware them."

Bucking the trend, West Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, raising the tally to 17,74,332, the health department said. It had registered an all-time high single-day spike of 24,287 infections on Sunday. The death toll mounted to 19,917 with 16 more fatalities, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 89,194 active cases, while 8,187 patients recovered since Sunday.

