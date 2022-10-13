'Pointless': India's Befitting Reply to Pakistan Over Kashmir Remarks During UNGA Vote on Russia

During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir explaining its stand on the Russia Ukraine war. Giving a befitting reply, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, “We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again, an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country."

Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram was explaining the country’s vote on UNGA’s resolution condemning Russia’s “illegal" annexation of some Ukrainian regions. He brought up the issue of Kashmir, in an attempt to draw parallels between the two situations.

Kamboj said such a statement deserves collective contempt from a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods. Kamboj said, “entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India… We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty."

At UNGA, India abstained from voting on the draft resolution condemning Russia’s recent annexation attempts of Ukraine’s four separatist regions.

Delivering her explanation of the vote before the member states, ambassador Kamboj said India has consistently advocated that no solution can be reached at human cost and escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest.

“We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," she said.

