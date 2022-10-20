Home » News » India » 'Police Akka': Cops Launch Special Project for Girl Students in Coimbatore Colleges | Full Details

'Police Akka': Cops Launch Special Project for Girl Students in Coimbatore Colleges | Full Details

Launched by the Tamil Nadu police, 37 female police personnel have been assigned to 60 colleges in Coimbatore to interact with girl students

By: Archana R

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 21:50 IST

Coimbatore, India

The officers will be in charge of monitoring and spotting drug sales, discovering and resolving disagreements in colleges, and bringing such matters to the police's attention.

It is a well-known reality that sexual assaults against women and children are becoming more pervasive each day. In Tamil Nadu, despite the state police’s numerous measures to stop these crimes, the problem continues to rise.

In a bid to prevent cases of violence against women, the state government has launched a special programme in Coimbatore, home to more than 60 colleges in Arts, Science, Medicine and Engineering. To protect the girl students, the ‘Police Akka’ project was launched on October 18.

What is ‘Police Akka’?

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Balakrishnan said one woman police officer each has been designated as liaison officer for the colleges in the city. They will speak to the female students enrolled in their designated colleges and have discussions addressing psychological and sexual concerns. The ‘Police Akka’ would visit the colleges once a week or in 15 days and would spend stipulated hours at the designated place in the college.

The officers will be in charge of monitoring and spotting drug sales, discovering and resolving disagreements in colleges, and bringing such matters to the police’s attention. ‘The police officers will create a pleasant bond with the female students, maintain the privacy of the information that the students provide and solve the criminal cases," he said.

For the ‘Police Akka’ (Police Sister) project, 37 female police personnel were assigned to the city’s 60 colleges. “Contact information of the officials would be displayed at the college premises for the students," the commissioner said.

first published: October 20, 2022, 21:47 IST
last updated: October 20, 2022, 21:50 IST