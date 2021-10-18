Police Arrest Rajasthan Teacher For Molesting 8-year-old School Girl in Sikar

A day after a government school principal was arrested by Rajasthan Police for allegedly raping a class 7 student, another school teacher allegedly molested an eight-year-old girl in Sikar. The incident came to the surface after the parents of the minor registered a complaint with the police.

According to Rajasthan Police, parents of the minor have complained about a para-teacher posted at a government school in Jheegar Badi village under Sadar police station jurisdiction.

A senior police officer stationed at the Sadar police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the para-teacher under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Raids are being made to nab the para-teacher."

The minor’s family members in their complaint have mentioned that a para-teacher, Shankar Lal, for the last few days was molesting their daughter inside the school campus.

As per the complaint, the parents of the minor learnt about the molestation after the girl denied going to school.

“The minor’s parents told us that when she was being forced to go to school, she narrated her ordeal to her mother. She told her mother that the para-teacher used to touch her indecently," added the police officer.

The police officer further added that they have arranged a psychiatrist to counsel the girl and her family members as they are going through mental trauma.

In another development, the Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested a government school principal for allegedly raping a class 7 student on school premises at Shekhawati village Jhunjhunu district of the state.

The Jhunjhunu district police have also arrested two female teachers for destroying evidence of the crime. “The duo arrested female teachers who had gone to the minor’s residence and had deleted all obscene photographs and messages forwarded by the principal to the class 7 student," said a police officer stationed at the Jhunjhunu district police headquarters.

