Police Commemoration Day 2021: Here’s its Link to 1959 Chinese Incursion   

Police Commemoration Day is celebrated every year across India to pay tribute to the police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Since the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation in 2019, apart from the healthcare workers, policemen have also been on the frontline to serve the country.

The Police Commemoration Day, celebrated on October 21 every year, is linked to China. The day is celebrated in memory of the martyrdom of ten police personnel guarding the Indo-China border. On October 21, 1959 these policemen sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly against armed Chinese troops in Ladakh.

This incident began on October 20 of 1959, when the responsibility of guarding the two and a half thousand miles long border between India and Tibet was in the hands of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). So, one day before the incident, three units of the CRPF’s 3rd Battalion were sent on separate patrols to a place known as Hot Springs to monitor the Indo-China border in North Eastern Ladakh. Two of the three units that went for patrolling had returned but the third contingent, which included two police constables and a porter, did not come back.

The next day, on October 21, a new contingent led by DCIO Karam Singh left to search for the lost troop. This detachment was also divided into three parts. On reaching close to a hill in Ladakh, Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at twenty Indian soldiers.

During the attack, out of the 20 police personnel, seven sustained injuries, ten were martyred and three managed to escape. Later, the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies to India on November 28, 1959. The bodies of martyred policemen were cremated at the Hot Springs in North Eastern Ladakh with full honour.

Post this incident, Police Commemoration Day is celebrated on October 21. Since 2012, at the national level, the Police Commemoration Day Parade is being held every year at the Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first national police museum on October 15, 2018 in Delhi. The museum is being managed by the central armed police forces (CAPF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB).

