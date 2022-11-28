Home » News » India » High Drama in Telangana After State BJP Chief Denied Permission for March; Party Workers Clash with Cops

High Drama in Telangana After State BJP Chief Denied Permission for March; Party Workers Clash with Cops

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the BJP leaders who were scheduled to address the public meeting on Monday.

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 11:24 IST

Hyderabad, India

The Telangana BJP alleged that some of the party workers sustained injuries during the police action. (Photo by @BJP4Telangana)
The Telangana BJP alleged that some of the party workers sustained injuries during the police action. (Photo by @BJP4Telangana)

A massive row has erupted in Telangana after the city police on Sunday denied permission to BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the fifth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and for a public meeting in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

According to the police, the police said the situation is “communally sensitive" and cited this to deny permission to the BJP leaders, as per PTI.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also among the BJP leaders who were scheduled to address the public meeting today.

BJP claimed that Bandi Sanjay Kumar was stopped by the police in Jagtial district on Sunday night when he was on his way to Nirmal for the fifth phase of the foot march. They claimed that the police stopped him and he was told to return.

Condemning the police action, BJP workers soon staged several protests in several parts including Jagtial and Nirmal districts.

The Telangana BJP alleged that cops clashed with protesters and some of the party workers sustained injuries during the police action. They also demanded the state government to immediately accord permission for the march and the public meeting.

The Telangana BJP also claimed that security was beefed up at BJP Telangana President’s home.

Bhainsa town witnessed clashes between groups belonging to different communities last year and in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

first published: November 28, 2022, 08:18 IST
last updated: November 28, 2022, 11:24 IST
