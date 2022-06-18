Amid Spate of Killings, Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said on Saturday.

Mir’s bullet-riddled body was found in the paddy fields of his native village.

He was posted as OSI in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

Police have said that he succumbed to critical bullet injuries. “One wound of a bullet-like mark was found near his heart. We have started the investigation," officials said.

